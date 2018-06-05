

CTV Kitchener





Police are making a new plea to the public for help solving two sexual assaults on children which occurred four years apart.

Waterloo Regional Police say DNA evidence has been used to create an image showing what a person of interest in the two sexual assaults might have looked like at the age of 25.

One of the assaults occurred in October 2013 at an apartment building on Barrie Street in Waterloo. According to police, a four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a stranger.

The other case dates back to last October, when a six-year-old girl was allegedly sexual assaulted in the stairwell of an apartment building on Patricia Avenue in Kitchener. Police believe the attacker is someone known to spend time in the area around Patricia Avenue, although they have not been able to identify a specific suspect.

Police hired a U.S.-based company to analyze the man’s DNA and produce an image showing what he may have looked like when he was 25.

The company reported back that it was 97.9 per cent sure the man had brown or blond hair, 93 per cent sure he had no or few freckles, 91 per cent sure the man had fair or very fair skin and 73.9 per cent sure he had green or blue eyes.

Police have previously described the man as being white, slim and 5’10” to six feet tall.