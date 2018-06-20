Featured
Image shows man police want to speak to in robbery investigation
Police have released this image of a man they want to speak with in connection to a Kitchener robbery and assault. (Waterloo Regional Police)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, June 20, 2018 3:33PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police have released a composite image of a man who they would like to identify in connection to a robbery and assault in Kitchener last week.
Police say a woman was assaulted by two males last Thursday.
The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning in a parking lot near Old Carriage Drive.
The victim suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries as a result.
The suspects were wearing black sweatshirts and black jeans.
They fled the scene in the victim’s black Hyundai Santa Fe.