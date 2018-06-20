

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police have released a composite image of a man who they would like to identify in connection to a robbery and assault in Kitchener last week.

Police say a woman was assaulted by two males last Thursday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning in a parking lot near Old Carriage Drive.

The victim suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries as a result.

The suspects were wearing black sweatshirts and black jeans.

They fled the scene in the victim’s black Hyundai Santa Fe.