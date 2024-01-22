KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Image released in connection to Waterloo business break-in

    Regional police are looking to identify and speak to the person in the image in connection to a Waterloo break-in.
    Regional police have released an image in connection to a break-in at a Waterloo business.

    Officers were called to the business in the area of University Avenue West and Phillip Street on Jan. 2.

    They say a man forced his way into the building around 7:50 a.m. and stole equipment and cash.

    Police are looking to identify and speak with the person in the image they released.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

