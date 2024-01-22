Image released in connection to Waterloo business break-in

Regional police have released an image in connection to a break-in at a Waterloo business.

Officers were called to the business in the area of University Avenue West and Phillip Street on Jan. 2.

They say a man forced his way into the building around 7:50 a.m. and stole equipment and cash.

Police are looking to identify and speak with the person in the image they released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.