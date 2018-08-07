

CTV Kitchener





Police say that unknown suspects cleared a section of a farmer’s field in Norfolk County and planted several suspected marijuana plants.

A concerned citizen contacted police after making the discovery on Saturday morning around 10 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police say the plants have since been removed.

Police say there is numerous public safety risks associated with illegal grow-op sites.

They are reminding the public that growing the drug illegally is a criminal operation that usually involves the unregulated use and disposal of chemicals and other environmentally-damaging products.

Police say if you come across marijuana plants, not to touch them due to potential chemical residue, and to call police immediately.