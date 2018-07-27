Featured
Illegal dispensary raided, drugs seized
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 8:32AM EDT
Police executed a search warrant in Cambridge on Thursday.
It happened at 827 King Street East.
The address had been identified as a dispensary after police received numerous public complaints.
Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Drugs and Firearms Unit, with assistance from other divisions and the Emergency Response Team conducted the search warrant.
As a result, three people were arrested and marijuana bud, edibles and cash were seized.