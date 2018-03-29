Featured
Identity of victim in fatal Dunnville collision released
Ontario Provincial Police say they're investigating a fatal collision near Dunnville. (Photo: Ontario Provincial Police)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, March 29, 2018 7:52AM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a fatal collision in Haldimand County on Wednesday.
Police say 22-year-old Michael Scime of Dunnville died following a crash on Highway 3.
According to police, the vehicle Scime was driving collided with a construction vehicle.
The driver of the construction vehicle suffered minor injuries.
Police say speed is being considered a contributing factor.