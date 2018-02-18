

CTV Kitchener





OPP are investigating a crash that killed a man in his 30s.

They say a passerby noticed a Dodge Ram pickup truck submerged in a creek near Jarvis, between Hagersville and Port Dover.

Police believe the truck was travelling east on Concession 5 Walpole sometime around 9 a.m. Sunday.

That’s when it suddenly left the road, rolled over and came to rest upside down in the creek.

The driver was found inside the vehicle without vital signs.

An Ornge air ambulance was initially called to the scene of the crash but was later cancelled.

The driver was instead taken to a local hospital where he pronounced dead.

Police say they have confirmed there were no other occupants inside the vehicle.

Provincial police have identified the man as 38-year-old Jeffrey Walker of Simcoe.

Firefighters spent most of the morning removing the truck from the creek.

Some of them started experiencing symptoms of hypothermia and were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Concession 5 Walpole at Haldimand Road 55 was closed for several hours but reopened just after 2 p.m.