A $5-million portion of the Ontario budget is being put in front of the public for a decision.

The province has launched a website encouraging people to vote for up to three of 13 suggestions on new spending initiatives.

The 13 suggestions all came from members of the public. They run the gamut from mental health supports for students to making French classes mandatory starting in Grade 1 to preserving the stories of the province’s seniors.

Voting is open until 5 p.m. on Jan. 26. After that, the province says it will spend up to $5 million on the five most voted-for ideas.