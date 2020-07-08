KITCHENER -- Libraries in Cambridge are about to welcome back book lovers but with some limitations in place.

All Idea Exchange locations will reopen to members starting July 13.

Due to provincial COVID-19 restrictions, the spaces will be open for limited in-person service, including computer use, holds check out, and printing and copying only.

They will be open Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and pickup services will also continue.

Members can also return their materials at any time through the libraries’ drop boxes at Clemens Mill, Hespeler, Preston, and Queen’s Square locations.

Idea Exchange began its first phase of reopening by offering pick up services to members in mid-June.