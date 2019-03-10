

CTV Kitchener





Wet and windy weather, fluctuating temperatures, and mixed precipitation has caused some unexpected, local problems.

Certain residents in Guelph witnessed a light show around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday due to a “flash over” on power lines caused by heavy ice.

Shawna and Mike Tercer own a property maintenance service and were in the Guelph area overnight.

“We were getting into the truck and I saw two little flashes of light,” she said. “I thought 'oh well with these weather conditions it must be lightning.

“We did a drive by of some of our clients and it was completely dark.”

Guelph Hydro tweeted a power outage around the time. Alectra Utilities says the flash over was caused by too much ice built up on insulators.

Guelph Police closed Imperial Road North between Speedvale and Massey Road for several hours.

Hydro crews are working to repair the lines that came down on a via rail line.

They say they have notified authorities to ensure no trains pass on the route until repairs are done.

The weather has been causing more than just hydro issues. The Grand River Conservation Authority was forced to cancel some activities as well.

Snowshoeing and skiing along trails had to be scratched due to the icy conditions.

“Stay off of all waterbodies,” said GRCA manager of communications Lisa Stocco. “Exercise caution along the river banks. They can be quite slippery.”

Stocco also warned of what comes with mild temperatures mixed with strong winds.

“When we experience strong, consistent, southwestern winds, we will see some surge in the lake, which can cause some flooding along the lakeshore,” she said.

The GRCA is urging parents to check their site for daily updates during March Break.