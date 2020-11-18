KITCHENER -- Icy and hazardous road conditions are considered to be factors in a couple of crashes on Tuesday evening, including a crash involving a tractor trailer and an e-bike in Kitchener.

Police say just before the supper hour the bike hit a patch of ice on Victoria Street.

The rider wasn't hurt, but the e-bike was badly damaged.

Police don't expect to lay any charges in this incident.

Meanwhile, in Woolwich Township a portion of Line 86 was closed for a portion of Tuesday night following a crash there.

Emergency crews were called to the crash that happened between Floradale Road and Listowel Road.

Police said the roads in the area were icy and they had to wait on sanders to pass through.