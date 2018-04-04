Featured
Icy conditions to blame for three vehicle crash
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, April 4, 2018 9:10PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 4, 2018 9:12PM EDT
Waterloo Regional police responded to a collision involving three vehicles on Columbia and Lester Streets Wednesday evening.
They say it happened around 6:30 p.m. when one vehicle stopped and was hit by a second vehicle, causing them both to spin out of control.
The icy conditions caused one of the vehicles to hit a van driving in the oppositie direction.
Two males were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Columbia was closed in one direction with traffic being diverted into Lester.
Police say a salter was called in to take care of the ice.