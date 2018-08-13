

CTV Kitchener





An iconic warplane will be arriving in Waterloo Region as part of a tour across North America.

A Boeing B-29 Superfortress, named ‘Fifi’, will arrive at the Region of Waterloo International Airport on Monday and will be available for public viewing beginning at noon.

The iconic bomber was first flown in 1942 and was best known as the aircraft whose missions over Japan helped end World War II.

The B-29 will be at the airport for three days before its departure on Thursday.

Visitors will be able to see the exterior of the plane up close as well as walk the ramp up the aircraft and tour the interior of the cockpit when the plane is not flying.

Some visitors may have also booked a pre-arranged a time to take a flight in the vintage aircraft.

The Superfortress’ visit is one of only eight stops in Canada and is one of 26 destinations it’s visiting across North America.