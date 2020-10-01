KITCHENER -- Ice in Centre Wellington will reopen next week.

The township's staff has been reviewing restriction and guidelines to develop reopening plans, and announced on Thursday that three ice surfaces will reopen on Oct. 5.

Phase 1 will see ice availability at the Elora Arena and the Centre Wellington Community Sportsplex pads.

“We have done exceptionally well as a community to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Centre Wellington. As the province eases restrictions and additional activities resume, we want to maintain the same commitment,” said Mayor Kelly Linton in a news release.

"Our residents want to participate in physical activity and engage socially in a protective environment. By opening all three of our ice surfaces in a safe and responsible way we are giving our community the opportunity they are asking for."

The ice will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. through the week, and from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. on the weekend. Those using the facility must arrive and leave fully-dressed, though goalies can arrive wearing just their base layer, socks and hockey pants.

Water fountains will not be available, so bring a bottle of water.

Officials say there will be no private rentals, tournaments or special events until a later phase.