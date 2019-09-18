

Stephanie Villella, CTV Kitchener





An island forming in the Grand River near the West Montrose ‘Kissing Bridge’ has residents worried.

People in the community have expressed concerned that the island could create ice jams this winter.

They say the island formed this February and could threaten the iconic, century-old bridge.

“The ice can get right up against the bottom,” said West Montrose Village resident Clare Gingrich. “As that happens we have ice going across the street as far into our backyard. Aquatic life is pushed into the backyard, left there to die after the ice and water recedes.”

Residents describe the island as a stopper in a bottle. They say that when ice starts to form, the island will cause ice to back up onto their properties and damage the bridge.

“We see this as a significant issue right now that needs to be addressed as soon as possible,” said Gingrich.

The Grand River Conservation Authority says they are investigating the situation.