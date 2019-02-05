

CTV Kitchener





Ice jams along the Grand River watershed have led to flooding and forced some people out of their homes.

The Grand River Conservation Authority says they are monitoring water levels and sending out warnings after high temperatures on Monday caused much of the in the river to melt.

West Montrose was under a high water alert just after 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, while people living along River Edge Road were forced out of their homes.

“For residents who live in a flood plain they certainly should be aware of what’s going on and some actions they can take,” said GRCA communications coordinator Cam Linwood. “Get some of those objects out of the basement.”

The GRCA says cooler temperatures this week should help the situation.