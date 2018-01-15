

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





While water levels have peaked in most of the Grand River watershed, officials warned Monday that ice jams remained concerning in communities like Cambridge and Cayuga.

One jam in Cambridge caused localized flooding of Blair Road, forcing the road to be closed for several hours on Monday.

According to the Grand River Conservation Authority, the jam was in the Grand River just south of where the Speed River flows into it.

The jam was also causing high water levels on the Speed near King Street in the Preston area.

An ice jam was also reported in Cayuga, which the GRCA said raised the risk of flooding for other parts of the community.

As of Monday evening, a GRCA-issued flood warning remained in effect for the Three Bridges Road area of Woolwich Township, near St. Jacobs.

The low-level bridge on Three Bridges Road was closed, although it was expected to reopen on Tuesday as water levels receded.

A flood watch was also in place for Brantford and all points downstream. The GRCA said Gilkinson Road in Brantford should remain closed until further notice.

In all areas, the GRCA said people should be careful around waterways and not venture out onto any remaining ice.