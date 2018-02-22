

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Thousands of Brantford homes remained under evacuation orders Thursday as the city’s mayor warned of an “unpredictable and high-risk” situation around the Grand River.

As of late Thursday morning, the river was six metres deep – down slightly from the seven-metre peak, but well above the 0.2-metre level normally seen during the summer months.

River flow data on the GRCA website showed that the Grand was moving through Brantford at more than 2,000 cubic metres per second.

Despite the height and speed of the water, officials described the situation as stable, saying the river would slowly start to return to normal by Friday.

“Flows will remain high throughout the day, and then start to decrease slowly over the next few days,” Mayor Chris Friel told reporters.

A state of emergency was declared in Brantford on Wednesday due to the extent of the flooding. The city ordered evacuations for 2,200 homes, affecting 4,900 residents.

Friel said the state of emergency would be reassessed Thursday afternoon, with information being provided later in the day on whether it would be ended in the immediate future.

“We are still in a very dynamic situation,” he said.

As of Thursday morning, an ice jam remained in place in the Tutela Heights area in the city’s south end.

The ice jam was backing up the river. Water that would normally move downstream out of the city was instead splashing onto fields.

“The river has found flow passages through the ice jams,” said Dwight Boyd, the GRCA’s director of engineering.

“The risk over the short-term is that the ice moves and backs up some of those passages.”

Local authorities toured the area around the ice jam earlier in the morning.

“For those of us who are from Brantford, it is like nothing we’ve ever seen before,” Friel said.

“It is dramatically clogged with debris, including large trees.”

Once the ice jam releases, it will send a surge of ice and water downstream to communities such as Six Nations, which is also under a state of emergency.

Friel said he had been surprised by the number of people he had seen flocking to the river to see it for themselves despite the evacuation order.

“People need to use basic common sense here,” he said.

“Stay away from the river. Stay away from the evacuated areas. If a road is closed, do not move the pylon to go down and take pictures.”

The mayor’s concerns were reiterated by the GRCA. A three-year-old boy disappeared into the Grand Wednesday morning near Grand Valley, 100 kilometres away.

“We don’t want to see any more tragedies from this event,” Boyd said.

Many roads and bridges in Brantford remained closed Thursday, including the Lorne Bridge on Colborne Street, the Veterans Memorial Parkway Bridge, and Gilkison Street. Several schools near the river were closed as well.

Pedestrian bridges over the river were damaged by the water and would remain closed for a lengthy period of time, Friel said.

Evacuation centres have been set up at the Woodman Park Community Centre on Grey Street and Assumption College on Shellard’s Lane. City officials said more than 50 people had utilized the centres, which will remain open as long as needed.

Anyone looking to volunteer to help in the relief effort was being encouraged to contact the Woodman Park Community Centre at 519-752-0890.

Friel said the city was working with local agencies to figure out which items are most in need for donations and how to co-ordinate the receiving of those items.