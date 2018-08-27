

CTV Kitchener





Police had received public complaints about a store in Dornoch, Ontario that was selling ice cream and marijuana in the same building.

A sign outside read ‘marijuana kills pain’ and within, marijuana and paraphernalia was sold.

On Aug. 27, the West Grey Police Service executed a search warrant at the business.

A large amount of cannabis, paraphernalia and over 100 bags of suspected edibles were seized, police said.

The edibles were allegedly packaged to target children, who attended the business for ice cream regularly.

The 63-year-old business home- and business-owner was arrested, and charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.