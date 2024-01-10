'I wouldn't fly them again': Staffing shortages leave Flair flight grounded in Las Vegas

A Kitchener man is calling for better communication and support from airlines after his loved ones were left stranded in the U.S.

Alex Mackinnon, his girlfriend, and her son were visiting his girlfriend’s family in Las Vegas last week. Mackinnon returned to Kitchener on Friday, while his girlfriend and her son were set to come back Monday night.

But that Monday night flight never took off.

According to Flair Airlines, its fuel provider was short staffed and that caused its crew to exceed their maximum allowed working hours while they waited for fuel.

Passengers were left waiting on the plane for an hour.

“They kept delaying the aircraft leaving the tarmac to fly, because they didn't have any fuel, and they kept delaying it,” Mackinnon explained.

He added that Flair offered passengers hotel and food vouchers, but the airline didn’t say when the flight would be rebooked. So travellers remained inside the airport until the flight finally departed at 4 p.m. the next day.

“Frontline staff are getting basically stabbed in the back by their management,” Mackinnon said. “The ground staff that were there tried their best, but there was no communication.”

He said the whole ordeal has changed his view on the budget airline.

“I wouldn't fly them again. Unless they change their support.”

Alex Mackinnon looks at the flight information from Las Vegas to Kitchener-Waterloo on Jan. 10, 2024. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)

According to an air passenger rights advocate, the travellers should have gotten more from Flair.

“The passengers are owed not only meals and accommodation, which they were provided, but also depending on how long the delay was, up to $500 in compensation because they're a small airline. That's for the inconvenience,” Gabor Lukacs, the president of Air Passenger Rights, explained.

He said it’s the airline’s responsibility to ensure their subcontractor can do its job.

“They don't have enough staffing? Guess what, it is you, the airline, who is responsible for not having enough staff. It's your problem. Your subcontractor, your responsibility,” Lukacs said.

He believes the only way airlines can be held more accountable is if more customers complain when it is warranted.

“If many passengers insist on being paid $500, than those expenses cumulatively operate as a behavior modification scheme,” Lukacs added.

Flair did not respond to requests from CTV News for an interview, but their chief operating officer said in a statement: "We are incredibly sorry to passengers affected by the delayed Las Vegas to Kitchener-Waterloo flight.”

They added: “Upon learning about the delay, we promptly notified passengers via email and SMS, maintaining timely communication updates as new information became available.”

Flair said passengers will also receive email instructions on how to submit additional compensation requests for review.