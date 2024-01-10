'I wouldn't fly them again': Staffing shortages leave Flair flight grounded in Las Vegas
A Kitchener man is calling for better communication and support from airlines after his loved ones were left stranded in the U.S.
Alex Mackinnon, his girlfriend, and her son were visiting his girlfriend’s family in Las Vegas last week. Mackinnon returned to Kitchener on Friday, while his girlfriend and her son were set to come back Monday night.
But that Monday night flight never took off.
According to Flair Airlines, its fuel provider was short staffed and that caused its crew to exceed their maximum allowed working hours while they waited for fuel.
Passengers were left waiting on the plane for an hour.
“They kept delaying the aircraft leaving the tarmac to fly, because they didn't have any fuel, and they kept delaying it,” Mackinnon explained.
He added that Flair offered passengers hotel and food vouchers, but the airline didn’t say when the flight would be rebooked. So travellers remained inside the airport until the flight finally departed at 4 p.m. the next day.
“Frontline staff are getting basically stabbed in the back by their management,” Mackinnon said. “The ground staff that were there tried their best, but there was no communication.”
He said the whole ordeal has changed his view on the budget airline.
“I wouldn't fly them again. Unless they change their support.”
Alex Mackinnon looks at the flight information from Las Vegas to Kitchener-Waterloo on Jan. 10, 2024. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)
According to an air passenger rights advocate, the travellers should have gotten more from Flair.
“The passengers are owed not only meals and accommodation, which they were provided, but also depending on how long the delay was, up to $500 in compensation because they're a small airline. That's for the inconvenience,” Gabor Lukacs, the president of Air Passenger Rights, explained.
He said it’s the airline’s responsibility to ensure their subcontractor can do its job.
“They don't have enough staffing? Guess what, it is you, the airline, who is responsible for not having enough staff. It's your problem. Your subcontractor, your responsibility,” Lukacs said.
He believes the only way airlines can be held more accountable is if more customers complain when it is warranted.
“If many passengers insist on being paid $500, than those expenses cumulatively operate as a behavior modification scheme,” Lukacs added.
Flair did not respond to requests from CTV News for an interview, but their chief operating officer said in a statement: "We are incredibly sorry to passengers affected by the delayed Las Vegas to Kitchener-Waterloo flight.”
They added: “Upon learning about the delay, we promptly notified passengers via email and SMS, maintaining timely communication updates as new information became available.”
Flair said passengers will also receive email instructions on how to submit additional compensation requests for review.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
INTERACTIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives call for ethics investigation into PM Trudeau's Jamaica trip
The federal Conservatives are calling on Canada's conflict of interest and ethics commissioner to launch an investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent Jamaica trip, despite his office indicating the vacation was given the green light.
Sentences lowered for kidnappers, shooters and drug traffickers due to conditions at Toronto's 'Guantanamo South'
Dozens of criminals found guilty of knife attacks, gunplay, drug trafficking and child pornography are among those being given lower sentences and sent back to the street sooner following a standoff between Ontario judges and the provincial government over notorious conditions in a Toronto jail dubbed 'Guantanamo South.'
Christie ends his presidential bid in an effort to blunt Trump's momentum before Iowa's GOP caucuses
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Wednesday suspended his Republican presidential bid just days before Iowa’s leadoff caucuses, ceding to growing pressure to drop out of the race from those desperate to deny Donald Trump a glidepath to the nomination.
'No place being honoured': Manitoba revokes honour to former art gallery director for alleged Nazi ties
Manitoba’s premier is revoking a provincial honour given to a former director of the Winnipeg Art Gallery due to his alleged ties to the Nazi party.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Man who stalked ex-fiancée banished from B.C. city where he lives
A man who stalked his ex-fiancée for months after their breakup has been barred from coming within 50 kilometres of the B.C. city where they both live – in what legal experts describe as a rare case of “banishment” as a probation condition.
Selena Gomez reveals what she really said to Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes
Selena Gomez is setting the record straight about some alleged drama at Sunday’s Golden Globes. Speculation started when a photo of Gomez and Taylor Swift at the event sparked chatter about what the two close friends may have been discussing.
Ontario man charged after suspected $6.5M cocaine bust at border
Federal authorities say they’ve brought charges against a Brampton, Ont., man accused of trafficking cocaine across an Ontario border.
Air Canada says passenger at Pearson airport opened cabin door, fell onto tarmac
Air Canada says it is investigating after a passenger on board a flight from Toronto to Dubai opened a cabin door and fell to the tarmac at Pearson airport, sustaining injuries.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
'Bad news': Mischief charges being considered after false Ontario kangaroo sighting
The case of a wayward southern Ontario kangaroo continues, with Ontario Provincial Police considering public mischief charges against the person who falsely reported a kangaroo sighting in Lambton County.
-
Ontario mayor says Canada is being 'damaged' by political polarization
In a state of the city address this week in Sarnia, Ont., Mayor Mike Bradley warned "civility in politics” is far worse now than at any point in his 36 years in office.
-
Charges laid after pharmacy robbery in north London
Around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police said a man went into a pharmacy in the 1100-block of Adelaide Street north near Huron Street and approached an employee, handing over a note.
Windsor
-
Active investigation underway at Black Oak Heritage Park
Windsor police are conducting an active investigation at Black Oak Heritage Park.
-
'People thought I was crazy': Amazon driver spots kangaroo on the loose in Chatham-Kent
If anyone spotted a kangaroo in Chatham-Kent on Tuesday, it wasn’t a hallucination.
-
Spitfires 'changed' after OHL trade deadline
Windsor AAA Zone grad Max Donoso is happy to be back home after the Windsor Spitfires picked him up off waivers this week. Interim Head Coach Casey Torres wasted no time naming the 20-year-old goaltender his starter against Saginaw.
Barrie
-
Driver killed in collision with train in Muskoka
One person has died in a collision with a train in Gravenhurst.
-
Barrie officer and former NHLer facing criminal charges of harassment and extortion
Barrie Police officer and former NHLer Bruce Gardiner entered the Barrie Courthouse Wednesday for a preliminary hearing two years after being charged with criminal harassment and extortion.
-
Vehicle rollover on County Road 27 temporarily closes area
Emergency crews closed a section of County Road 27 after a driver lost control and crashed into a ditch.
Northern Ontario
-
Charge dropped in provincial court for Sault driver involved in fatal crash
The provincial charge against the man police say was responsible for the crash that killed a pregnant Sault Ste. Marie woman and her unborn child last September has been dropped.
-
Sudbury digs out after first major winter storm of 2024
After 18 centimetres of snow fell across Greater Sudbury, residents spent Wednesday digging out and clearing their properties.
-
Driver killed in collision with train in Muskoka
One person has died in a collision with a train in Gravenhurst.
Ottawa
-
Serious crash leaves one in critical condition, closes Highway 174
Ottawa paramedics say a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 174 has left one person in critical condition.
-
Ottawa pharmacist reacts to Florida importing Canadian prescription drugs
There’s growing concern for pharmacists in Canada after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision allowing Florida to import Canadian prescription drugs in bulk for a lower cost.
-
Ottawa driver saved from vehicle after driving onto ice in winter storm
A driver was saved from their vehicle on the ice in the midst of a winter storm on the Ottawa River Tuesday evening.
Toronto
-
Sentences lowered for kidnappers, shooters and drug traffickers due to conditions at Toronto's 'Guantanamo South'
Dozens of criminals found guilty of knife attacks, gunplay, drug trafficking and child pornography are among those being given lower sentences and sent back to the street sooner following a standoff between Ontario judges and the provincial government over notorious conditions in a Toronto jail dubbed 'Guantanamo South.'
-
FORDLOL, COP2SLO and BANKROBR among Ontario licence plates rejected in 2023
More than 5,000 applications for personalized Ontario licence plates were rejected in 2023 due to sexual references, abusive language, and copyright issues.
-
Toronto could see a double-digit tax hike. Here's how much property taxes are slated to go up across the GTA
Toronto homeowners may see a double-digit property tax increase this year, but how does that compare to the rest of the Greater Toronto Area?
Montreal
-
Quebec rejects proposal to have armed security guards in Montreal Jewish schools, places of worship
The Quebec government is rejecting a proposal from multiple local politicians who called for special permission to allow Jewish schools and houses of worship to hire armed security guards.
-
ER overcrowding will 'continue to be difficult,' says Quebec health minister
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé had mostly bad news in his first update of the year on the province's emergency room network.
-
Quebec man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend facing new charges
New criminal charges have been laid against a Montreal-area private trainer after a second complainant has come forward with allegations of assault.
Atlantic
-
Wind, rain and winter storm warnings remain as powerful storm moves through the Maritimes
A powerful storm system out of Texas brought a mix of snow, rain and strong winds Wednesday, leading to school cancellations and travel disruptions.
-
Halifax Pallet shelters to arrive in late January
The Government of Nova Scotia will set up Pallet village for people experiencing homelessness near the end of the month at the earliest.
-
Halifax youth arrested in relation to dangerous operation of vehicle
Halifax Regional Police arrested a 17-year-old youth following the dangerous operation of a vehicle Tuesday night.
Winnipeg
-
'No place being honoured': Manitoba revokes honour to former art gallery director for alleged Nazi ties
Manitoba’s premier is revoking a provincial honour given to a former director of the Winnipeg Art Gallery due to his alleged ties to the Nazi party.
-
Manitoba police watchdog's probe of international student's death transferred out of province
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) said Wednesday it has handed its investigation into the police shooting of 19-year-old Afolabi Stephen Opaso over to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).
-
Family suing Manitoba First Nation over fire that left three children dead
Nearly two years after their three children died in a fire on Cross Lake First Nation, the parents of the victims have filed a lawsuit against the nation also known as Pimicikamak Cree Nation.
Calgary
-
Committee approves sale of lands near Glenmore Landing for high-rise development
A city committee voted in favour of a plan to sell two parcels of "surplus" lands near Glenmore Landing in southwest Calgary and the motion will now make its way to council for a final decision.
-
Fate of Banff summer pedestrian zone up in the air as Parks Canada disputes town's decision
A decision about whether Banff’s main street will continue to restrict vehicle traffic during the summer is on hold.
-
Imported pain medication clogged feeding tubes of newborns: report
The use of acetaminophen acquired from Turkiye from the company Atabay increased the risk of a life-threatening illness in neonatal patients, new reporting shows.
Edmonton
-
Several people arrested as police sweep 8th encampment in central Edmonton
Three people were led away from a central Edmonton homeless encampment in handcuffs Wednesday, a day after some people living there refused orders to leave.
-
Imported pain medication clogged feeding tubes of newborns: report
The use of acetaminophen acquired from Turkiye from the company Atabay increased the risk of a life-threatening illness in neonatal patients, new reporting shows.
-
Police investigating fire at downtown highrise: EFRS
A fire at a downtown apartment building last week was deliberately set, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has confirmed.
Vancouver
-
Man who stalked ex-fiancée banished from B.C. city where he lives
A man who stalked his ex-fiancée for months after their breakup has been barred from coming within 50 kilometres of the B.C. city where they both live – in what legal experts describe as a rare case of “banishment” as a probation condition.
-
Convicted killer featured in Surrey gang prevention campaign
In an effort to prevent kids and teenagers from entering the gang lifestyle, Mounties have put together a video featuring a convicted killer and a woman whose son was brutally murdered in the infamous Surrey Six case.
-
Record number of patients in B.C. hospitals this week, minister says
B.C.'s health minister says the province hit a significant – but not unexpected – record this week.