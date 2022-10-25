'I was only going 150': 19-year-old busted for going 200 km/h on Kitchener highway

A 19-year-old is facing a number of charges after going well above the speed limit on Hwy. 8 in Kitchener.

According to a Tuesday tweet from OPP, he was clocked going 200 km/h.

"Officer, I was only going 150," he allegedly told police.

The 19-year-old has been charged with dangerous driving, stunt driving, careless driving, and driving while under suspension.

His vehicle was also impounded for two weeks.