'I was in disbelief': Kitchener man cashes in $250,000 on lotto game
Published Monday, January 20, 2020 4:05PM EST
Lloyd Ranni poses with his OLG cheque. (Source: OLG)
KITCHENER -- A 32-year-old Kitchener man is a quarter-million dollars richer after playing an instant scratch lottery game.
Lloyd Ranni won his $250,000 prize on the Instant Super Money Multiplier game.
"I scanned my ticket using the OLG Lottery App and I was in disbelief," he told staff at the OLG Prize Centre.
The automotive distributor plans on buying a house with his winnings.
"It feels unbelievable to win this much," he was quoted as saying in an OLG news release.
The winning ticket was bought at a Zehrs on Ottawa Street in Kitchener.
The $10 game has winning odds of 1 in 3.72. Its max prize is $250,000.