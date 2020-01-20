KITCHENER -- A 32-year-old Kitchener man is a quarter-million dollars richer after playing an instant scratch lottery game.

Lloyd Ranni won his $250,000 prize on the Instant Super Money Multiplier game.

"I scanned my ticket using the OLG Lottery App and I was in disbelief," he told staff at the OLG Prize Centre.

The automotive distributor plans on buying a house with his winnings.

"It feels unbelievable to win this much," he was quoted as saying in an OLG news release.

The winning ticket was bought at a Zehrs on Ottawa Street in Kitchener.

The $10 game has winning odds of 1 in 3.72. Its max prize is $250,000.