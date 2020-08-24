KITCHENER -- A Kitchener man is celebrating his third major win—and his biggest to date—after winning $150,000 on an instant lottery game.

Gregory Cormier, 60, discovered his Bigger Spin ticket was a winner after work.

"I bought my ticket in the morning and went to the retailer to scan my ticket after work," Cormier is quoted in an OLG news release. "I wasn’t watching the wheel spin on the screen, so when I turned around and saw the amount I won – I was in disbelief!"

It's not his first win, either. The father of three won $10,000 playing the same game last year, and another $10,000 on an instant lottery tick in 2017.

Cormier told the OLG Prize Centre that he plans on saving his winnings for the time being.

He said he told his mother and a friend right away, saying they were surprised but thrilled for him.

"This win takes a lot of pressure off," he told OLG staff. "It's a relief."

His winning ticket was bought at Mac's on Pioneer Drive in Kitchener.

The Bigger Spin has instant cash prizes ranging from $10 to $150,000. There is also a "spin" prize, which consists of an animated wheel spin at the lottery terminal screen.

That prize can also win the player a Bigger Spin, which involves a real-life spin on a giant wheel at the OLG Prize Centre for a guaranteed prize of between $500,000 and $1 million.