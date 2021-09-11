'I want her to play tennis': Coaches say female enrollment up after success of Canadian athletes

KITCHENER -

The success of Canadian tennis athletes is starting to impact enrollment across the country, especially amongst female players who say watching women like Leylah Fernandez on television are an inspiration to try even harder.

According to Scott Hurtubise, the Director of Tennis at the GSM Tennis Club in Kitchener, there was a noticeable shift in​ the sport after Bianca Andreescu won the U.S. Open in 2019.

“I don't know of a coach in Canada that didn't get back to work on Monday and Tuesday and have emails and voicemails from parents saying: ‘I’ve got a daughter, and I want her to play tennis.'”

The sport used to see mostly boys signing up, but Hurtubise said now, enrollment is getting closer to half and half.

“It's exciting times in tennis right now, I don't think we've ever had exciting times on both the men's and women's tour at the same time.”

The GSM Tennis Club is now so full of members, it’s having to turn some interested players away.

Nearby competitions can also be tough to get into. This past weekend, 99 kids were competing at the Mayfair Lakeshore U8-U14 Rogers Rookie Tour in Toronto.

“This weekend the tournament's in Toronto are full, which is good to see,” said Sanja Voros, an avid tennis player. “The girls are playing tournaments now too, so it's good to see that competitive edge.”

Voros has two daughters that compete in whatever competitions they can enter. Tatiana Voros, 10, has been playing since she was four years old, and plays at least four times a week.

“It’s fun, and I get to see all my friends and play against them,” Tatiana said. “I’ve moved up to such a high level that I don't want to just stop now, I just want to keep going.”

Her younger sister Mila, 7, plays three times a week.

“Well, it's super fun, and I love playing,” she said.

Both enjoy playing more than watching, but when they do catch a match, it often makes them want to try harder.

“Watching Leylah Fernandez play is such an inspiration, because she's so young,” Tatiana Voros said.​