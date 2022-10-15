'I started crying': Samantha Hild announced as the first-ever Oktoberfest Ambassador

Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest has announced Kitchener’s Samantha Hild as the first-ever Oktoberfest Ambassador after the title shifted from Miss Oktoberfest.

On Saturday, the organization said Hild, 25, will serve for the next year as the new face of the Oktoberfest Cares initiatives.

“I couldn’t even control myself. I started crying, thinking of my Oma and Opa and how proud they’re going to be of me,” said Hild.

She said her family has been fully involved in Oktoberfest since she was a kid, taking part in the festivities for as long as she can remember.

“Me and my sister have always danced and have walked in the parade ever since we were kids,” said Hild.

A former Miss Schwaben in 2016, she said one of her favourite events growing up was the Miss Oktoberfest gala.

“I remember when I was a kid and having Miss Oktoberfest come to my school and talk and always looking up to that role,” said Hild.

This year’s search for an ambassador invited anyone between the ages of 19 and 29 residing in the Region of Waterloo to submit their applications for Oktoberfest Ambassador.

Last month, Oktoberfest announced the Miss Oktoberfest title shifted to Oktoberfest Ambassador, with the contest being open to all genders.

“We want everyone in our community to feel safe and welcome to celebrate at our festival. So we wanted our ambassador festival to reflect that,” said Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest President Allan Cayenne

Officials would not disclose who else applied for this year's ambassador role but said 13 competitors registered.

“As we opened it up, we had more people feel comfortable applying,” said Cayenne.

HELPING THE COMMUNITY

Hild created videos and posted them on social media during the pandemic to help her manage her anxiety and share her journey with others who may be struggling.

In her new role she said she hopes to spread awareness about mental health and be a positive role model for the younger generation.

“I really want to encourage them to be comfortable in their own skin and really focus on individuality and learning to grow and push yourself to limits that you might not think you were capable of,” said Hild.

Hild will be at several up-coming community events, including the Grand River Hospital 50-50 raffle and the Oktoberfest cares program.