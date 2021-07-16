KITCHENER -- A Waterloo man is on a running streak.

“I’ve been running every single day for the last nine years,” says David Martin. “I have not missed one day.”

He averages 14 kilometres a day, taking roughly one hour to complete his chosen route.

“It’s just one of those things. I realized I could keep going and for whatever reason, I don’t seem to need rest days like some people do.”

Over the last nine years, Martin has run more than 47,000 kilometres.

He does it in all weather conditions, and regardless of how he feels.

“I remember one time when I had the flu and I had a high fever. I had to take Tylenol to bring my fever down, just so I could squeak out five kilometres, because of the streak.”

Martin said it also does not matter where he is in the world.

“That could be a challenge,” he says. “After an all-night flight, it’s like: ‘Aw man, I got to get this run in now because I can’t break the streak.’ So that could be challenging. But it also makes you discover new places.”

Martin has gone through 38 pairs of running shoes over the last nine years.

Not once has he ever experienced an injury.

He says pounding the pavement is his form of meditation.

“It’s the feeling of letting your mind go. It’s strange, in that you’re thinking about everything and nothing all at the same time.”

His wife, Sara Cressman, is proud of his running streak.

“I love that he gets out and does it in the morning,” she says. “It’s helped motivate me to spend more time outside too, even on days when it’s not great.”

Martin says he doesn’t plan on slowing down any time soon.

“My goal is to just go tomorrow and the day after that. Every day that I can keep going, I’ll keep going.”