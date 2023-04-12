'I never play, and now I won $1 million': Kitchener resident wins big with Instant Ultimate lottery
Kitchener resident Joshua Scott is $1 million richer after winning with an Instant Ultimate lottery ticket.
The 28-year-old said he rarely plays the lottery but decided to purchase this ticket because he liked the way it looked and the odds of winning.
“I thought it was a winner when I scratched it, but I couldn’t believe it, so I got my roommates to verify it. I was baffled when they told me it was a winner. They joked I never play, and now I won $1 million,” he said in a news release sent by OLG.
Scott, who works in manufacturing, said he went for a walk to calm down.
“It feels very good – I feel euphoria and a sense of responsibility to use this wisely,” Scott said.
He plans to use the money to pay off his car, invest and purchase a computer – after not having a working computer for six years.
The winning ticket was purchased at Sobeys on Highland Road in Kitchener.
The top prize was drawn on Dec. 31, 2022.
