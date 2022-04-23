'I'm so grateful': University student excited to see Arkells in concert after band helped reschedule exam

Arkells made a tour stop in Kitchener Friday night, and in the crowd was a Brock University student who got one of her exams rescheduled with a little help from the band.

"I want to apologize to my class for postponing the whole exam," Savannah Tarantella told CTV News before the concert. "That was not my intention. I'm so grateful for everything that's happened. It's so cool."

The show at the Aud was originally scheduled for February but because of the pandemic it was postponed until April 22.

Tarantella was heartbroken when she realized that the date coincided with her Mineralogy II exam, which was set to take place on April 22 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., the exact time of the concert.

She reached out to her teaching assistant who suggested she ask for an accommodation.

Then a friend came up with another idea – contacting the Arkells directly to see if they could help.

Tarantella, who was raised in Hamilton where the band got its start, reached out through social media.

Lead singer Max Kerman not only responded, he wrote a note to pass along to her professor which read, in part: "I understand that you – as the professor – can't make this exception every time. But we're hoping you allow Sav to write her exam on another day so she can join us at the show."

Her professor approved the request, saying it was the first time she had approved an accommodation for a rock concert, and that "having the lead singer write a message is a nice touch."

"I'm so grateful," said Tarantella. "I understand that university is very serious and school is my top priority 100%, but it was very nice that the prof decided to give me some leeway."

The exam was pushed from Friday night to Thursday.

"I live for live music," Tarantella told CTV News before the concert. "I'm just so happy that we finally got to a place where we can do this again."

She was also hoping to hear the band play the song "Savannah."

"I'm very, very excited."