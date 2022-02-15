‘I’m so grateful to be able to represent my country’: Locals named to Canada's Paralympic men's hockey team

Two local athletes are heading to Beijing as members of Canada's 2022 Paralympic men's hockey team.

Rob Armstrong, a 25-year-old from Erin, will help marshal the defense for Team Canada. Meanwhile 26-year-old Garrett Riley of Brantford made the squad as forward.

The team is currently in Calgary, preparing for the games.

Riley, a cancer survivor who had his leg amputated, says representing Canada is something he's dreamed about since he was a kid.

"I've always wanted to be an Olympian and not knowing about the Paralympics, it really shifted my mindset," Riley explained.

"Being able to put yourself towards being a Paralympian instead because things change in life, the opportunity to play in front of the whole world and represent Canada, that's absolutely incredible. And I'm so grateful to be able to represent my country."

Riley says the team will leave for China on Feb. 25. The games begin March 4.