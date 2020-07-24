WATERLOO -- Before Ontario Provincial Police charged a driver who had a hole in the hood for their exhaust, they were given an interesting reason for the alteration.

“I’m a mechanic,” the driver told them, according to an OPP tweet on Friday detailing the encounter.

Caledon OPP say there were many other issues with the vehicle that led to them removing the plates and handing the driver an unsafe vehicle charge.

“Make safety the priority, not what looks ‘cool,’” the tweet reads.

The hashtag ‘#ThingsThatMakeYouGoHmm’ was also included in the tweet from OPP Central Region.