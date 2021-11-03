'I'll see you again. I love you': Mother of teen who died in Fergus crash says goodbye to son 

FERGUS -

The mother of 15-year-old Daniel Trafford, who died in a crash on Sunday in Fergus, has to say goodbye to her son.

Wendy Trafford-Calder flipped through pictures of Daniel on Wednesday, just one day before his 16th birthday.

“He was so excited because he was just about to get his licence,” she said.

Trafford had just put the finishing touches on the motorized bike he had been working on for three years when he decided to take it out for a test drive.

“He was a tinkerer. He was into anything mechanical. He was a brilliant mind,” his mother said.

Daniel was involved in a crash with an SUV when he took the bike out Sunday evening.

“He didn’t make it half a kilometre. He was clipped on the corner and killed instantly,” his mother says.

Daniel’s family says he was starting to get really good at playing guitar and he was just learning how to do finger picking.

“The last song he was working on was ‘Wish You Were Here,’” Trafford-Calder said, through tears.

Daniel leaves behind his two brothers, father, mother and a close-knit circle of family and friends. That circle now has a missing piece.

“I love you, Daniel. You finished well. Go be with God and I’ll see you again. I love you,” his mother said.

A funeral will be held on Monday at Erin Village Alliance Church. Anyone who attends is asked to bring a picture of Daniel so it can be stuck to the casket.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the family cover funeral and burial costs.

Ontario Provincial Police are still investigating a cause of the crash.