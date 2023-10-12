Kitchener

    • 'I haven’t told anyone yet': Kitchener woman wins lotto jackpot

    Brenetha Rose picks up her winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. (Submitted/OLG) Brenetha Rose picks up her winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. (Submitted/OLG)

    Kitchener’s Brenetha Rose is $104,954 richer after claiming a Poker Lotto jackpot on Sept. 24.

    Rose said she played her winning ticket on the way home from work.

    “I instantly saw that I won the jackpot, and I couldn't believe it. My heart was racing, and I was in shock. I had to ask the store clerk a few times if I really won," she said in a news release from OLG.

    Rose said she hadn’t told anyone about her big win yet, but her best friend would be the first person to know.

    “She is going to be so shocked and happy for me. She always said she thought I would win big."

    Rose said she plans to pay off her bills, take a vacation and share her win with family and friends.

    The winning ticket was purchased at Little Short Stop Store on Fischer Hallman Road in Kitchener.

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    First two Canadian military evacuation flights airlift 281 out of Israel

    The first two Canadian Armed Forces evacuation flights left Israel Thursday airlifting 281 Canadian citizens and their families out of the country. The first flight carrying 128 passengers left Tel Aviv Thursday afternoon, and landed safely in Athens, while the second carrying 153 passengers, is expected to land safely later this evening, according to senior government officials.

    WATCH

    WATCH Invasion of Gaza would lead to brutal, door-to-door fighting: expert

    As the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip is pummelled by airstrikes and the Israeli military prepares for a possible ground invasion, a security and terrorism analyst is warning that any inclusion by Israel into Gaza would lead to 'brutal' door-to-door combat that may favour Hamas militants.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News