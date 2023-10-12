'I haven’t told anyone yet': Kitchener woman wins lotto jackpot

Kitchener’s Brenetha Rose is $104,954 richer after claiming a Poker Lotto jackpot on Sept. 24.

Rose said she played her winning ticket on the way home from work.

“I instantly saw that I won the jackpot, and I couldn't believe it. My heart was racing, and I was in shock. I had to ask the store clerk a few times if I really won," she said in a news release from OLG.

Rose said she hadn’t told anyone about her big win yet, but her best friend would be the first person to know.

“She is going to be so shocked and happy for me. She always said she thought I would win big."

Rose said she plans to pay off her bills, take a vacation and share her win with family and friends.

The winning ticket was purchased at Little Short Stop Store on Fischer Hallman Road in Kitchener.