 'I decided to buy a ticket': Guelph grandfather wins lotto prize

Leon Stewart, a 67-year-old father and grandfather, said he is still processing the shock after winning an instant bingo doubler.

“I woke up with a good spirit one day, so I decided to buy a ticket,” he said in an OLG media release.

That ticket made Stewart $50,000 richer.

“I was playing my ticket at the coffee shop and needed the number 34. When I revealed 34, I was surprised! Thirty-four is now my favourite number,” said Stewart.

He plans to put some of this money aside for his grandchildren’s future so they can pursue their education.

“I’ll also share some with my sister and brother and maybe celebrate with a night out on the town,” he said.