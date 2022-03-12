‘I’d get rid of it’: Some area residents tired of daylight saving time change

Daylight saving time has come again, and the clocks will be set one hour ahead at 2 a.m. Sunday, but some residents say they’ve had enough with the bi-annual time change.



The switch will bring later sunsets across the province, but it also means one less hour of sleep on Saturday, a change in routine that some people would prefer to avoid.



“I would love if we just had standard time and no time changes anymore,” Kitchener resident Leah Danis told CTV News. “I’ve never really been a fan, but especially having a [child] now, it’s always extra complicated with sleep schedules.”



Conestoga College student Irkadewi Vidarini said she moved to Canada from Indonesia eight months ago and didn’t know what daylight saving was until she arrived.



“If you mention that I’m going to lose one hour of sleep, that is very important to me. If I can choose, then I’d like to stay with current time,” Vidarini said. “I’m not going to bed earlier because I’m not back from work until [11 p.m.]”



Not all residents oppose the time change. Amanda Frasson said she works in Waterloo and notices the benefits to having more sunlight later in the day.



“Getting outside when it’s bright out definitely feels a lot better,” Frasson said. “We’ve been out a lot more, exercising, being social.”



During a Friday press conference, Premier Doug Ford said he expects the province to “eventually stick with daylight saving time.”



In 2020, Ottawa West-Nepean MPP Jeremy Robert brought forward legislation to abolish the bi-annual time change, but said the province would need surrounding areas to do the same.



“The bill is contingent on us getting Quebec and New York state on board as well,” Robert said.



The MPP said New York state would need to go along with the time change to keep the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in sync. Quebec would need to do the same, due to several of Ottawa’s federal buildings residing in the neighbouring province.



Some residents who spoke with CTV News said if they were in charge, they would get rid of the time change. Until then, they’ll be sure to go to bed an hour early.