'I couldn’t believe my eyes': Great-grandfather from Guelph cashes in lottery win

A great grandfather from Guelph is $100,101 richer after hitting an Encore prize during the Aug. 2 Pick-2 draw.

David Connor has been a regular lottery player since the 1970s and he to play his favorite numbers, according to a news release form the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

The retiree checked this ticket at the store and uncovered his big win, according to OLG.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes,” Connor said.

“The clerk scanned my ticket and said, ‘I can’t cash that here – it’s too much money.’ I thought I’d won $1,000,” he added.

Connor called his daughter to share the good news. “She’s always helps me get my tickets when I’m not able to myself, so I had to tell her first. She was so happy for me!”

He plans to pay his bills, share with his children, and celebrate with a beer.

Connor is a motorcycle crash survivor who also supports the Ride for Sight charity.