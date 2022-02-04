'I could feel the heat:' Fatal garage fire under investigation in Princeton, Ont.

PRINCETON -

Provincial police and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating a fatal structure fire in Princeton, Ont., just east of Woodstock.

Fire crews were called to a property near Victoria Street and Main Street around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Oxford County OPP, Oxford County EMS, and all four Blanford-Blenheim Township stations, which included about 30 firefighters, were on scene. Officials say the garage burst into flames and was completely engulfed when they arrived.

"I was watching TV around 9:15 a.m. and then I came into the kitchen to feed my dog and I noticed a lot of smoke coming from the building behind me, so then I called 911," said witness Amber Brown. "It was also scary and sad because someone could have been hurt, there's always that possibility."

OPP say an individual was found inside the building and pronounced dead at the scene. A post mortem has been scheduled and next of kin has been notified.

Several neighbours called 911 and say it appeared explosions were coming from within the flames of the building.

"I could feel the heat," said witness Araventh Chandra. "That heat was not something you want to be near."

The fire is under investigation by OPP in conjunction with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office and Office of the Chief Coroner.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact OPP.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Jeff Pickel