On day two of the Wettlaufer inquiry the administrator Caressant Care in Woodstock took the stand.

Beth Van Quaethem said that Elizabeth Wettlaufer primarily worked evenings and nights and had keys and access to all medications.

“Yes she had the responsibility of being in charge,” Van Quaethem said.

She went on to say that Wettlaufer appeared to treat her patients kindly, sometimes bringing pies for patients and staff. However, the nurse also had a dozen mistakes and complaints about her.

“I can't remember a time when not being respectful but I did discipline her many, many times and even in those disciplines, she was respectful,” said Van Quaethem.

Wettlaufer was fire from Caressant Care after a medication error.

Groups participating in the inquiry are wondering why Wettlaufer was able to grieve her termination, get a $2,000 payout and a reference letter.

“We're supposed to have zero tolerance of, example, abuse in long term care and it doesn't look that good if someone isn't being disciplined properly in those situations. I think it’s a more systemic issue,” said Jane Meadus with the Ontario Association of Residents' Councils.