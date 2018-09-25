

CTV Kitchener





A 35-year-old Kitchener male was arrested in connection to entering a residence.

The incident happened in July, when regional police received a call for an unknown male entering a home in Kitchener.

Around 11:00 p.m. on July 25, police said a male suspect entered a residence near Madison Avenue South and Charles Street East via an unlocked door.

The homeowner, home at the time, confronted the suspect, who attempted to fight back with an unknown object.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was last seen heading northbound on Cameron Street, crossing King Street, reportedly shouting, “I can’t go back to jail.”

He was charged with break and enter with intent, robbery, assault with a weapon, breach of probation, possession of a controlled substance, and theft and possession of property under $5,000.