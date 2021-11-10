'I can be queer and I can be Muslim': Waterloo Region's only LGBTQI2S+ mosque celebrates fifth anniversary

KITCHENER -

The Kitchener-Waterloo Unity Mosque is celebrating its fifth anniversary on Thursday as Waterloo Region’s only LGBTQI2S+ affirmative and gender equal mosque.

It was created on Nov. 10, 2016 and has grown from a modest group of three, to where it is now with 72 members.

“It means people who have felt distanced or alienated from their mosque experience, or those who have suffered spiritual trauma … have found a spiritual home,” said mosque coordinator and co-creator Fran Pappert-Shannon.

For Pappert-Shannon, it’s been rewarding having the opportunity to create an inclusive space that allows people to practice Islam, a religion that’s known to not be overly accepting of the queer community. The Unity Mosque acts as an alternative, welcoming anyone regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, race and even religion.

“We are not in competition with more mainstream mosques. We are an alternative that is warm and welcoming,” said Pappert-Shannon.

For 14 years, Pappert-Shannon was known as ‘Miss Fran', a beloved and cheerful host and writer of the popular children’s program, Romper Room, which aired on CKCO-TV (now CTV News Kitchener). Later in life when she found Islam, she had just gone through some low points in her life. She was recently divorced, just battled breast cancer and was dealing with the death of her father.

“I feel that Allah stopped me in my tracks and provided the guidance, the support, the love and the wisdom that I very much needed in that time in my life,” said Pappert-Shannon. “But I found I was uneasy with the way Islam was practiced, and felt it was distanced from what Allah intended … I felt there must be another way.”

She officially became Muslim in 2009 after being raised Roman-Catholic, eventually leaving that faith in her 20s to embark on a spiritual journey. After becoming Muslim, Pappert-Shannon says she lost many friends, connections, and that it impacted her job situation. But she says it’s those examples that largely drew her to the idea of creating a mosque where nobody questions why someone else is there, or isn’t alienated because they hold ‘haram’ (forbidden) beliefs.

“I’m a straight ally, but I know from the stories I have listened to of my siblings in the mosque that many of them have not been able to (come out) because of some traditional family situations. So we offer them a place where they don’t have to hide their identity,” Pappert-Shannon said.

Kamil Ahmed is one of the members of the mosque who come together virtually twice a month on Wednesday evenings for worship and comradery. Before the pandemic, members would meet in-person. But Ahmed only learned of the mosque during the pandemic, after struggling for years to find people like him in Waterloo.

“My relationship with faith growing up was very prescriptive. It was all laid out for me. ‘These are the rules, this is what you do and what you can’t do,’” said Ahmed.

He says the mosque allows him to connect with others who have gone through similar lived experiences, adding everyone who attends has done the work of learning their faith, unlearning it, then figuring out what makes sense for them. For most, he says, the mosque is the answer because it allows members to practice their religion, as well as their God-given sexuality and identity.

“I can be queer and I can be Muslim,” Ahmed said. “For the longest time, at least for me, I didn’t feel that way.”

Gender equality is also a key component of the Unity Mosque. Women are especially encouraged to present the Khutbah (sermon) and lead the ritual prayer. Prior to the virtual gatherings, men and women would pray side-by-side.

“You would never see women leading prayers or programs. Here you do,” Ahmed says.

It’s something Ahmed says he’s proud to be a part of, and hopes the mosque will only continue to grow.

“I would love to see one day a space dedicated to this community, a permanent space, that folks can depend on to come out for weekly, bi-weekly or daily programming,” he said.

Growth is something Pappert-Shannon also has her eyes set on for the mosque, adding she hopes more people will find the safe space, or ‘brave space,’ as she likes to call it. And as the Kitchener-Waterloo Unity Mosque celebrates its fifth anniversary, Pappert-Shannon’s deep connection with Islam and the mosque she helped create is stronger than ever.

“I discovered a faith that is closer to me than my jugular vein.”