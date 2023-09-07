'I apologize for taking her away': Ager Hasan speaks at his sentencing hearing
Ager Hasan, the man found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, spoke at his sentencing hearing on Thursday morning.
Earlier this year, a jury found Hasan guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Melinda Vasilije. Vasilije was found dead at her Country Hill Drive apartment on April 28, 2017. She had been stabbed 47 times.
On Thursday, defense submissions laid out that Vasilije did not attack Hasan first and that Hasan was the only attacker – bringing up the fact that he used two knives.
HASAN SPEAKS
A day after victim impact statements were read in court, Hasan spoke during his sentencing hearing.
At one point he told the courtroom he wants to dedicate a portion of his life to combating intimate partner violence.
"I apologize for taking her away. There are zero excuses for taking someone's life. She should be alive, having kids of her own with a partner," Hasan said in court.
Hasan also said he will not forgive himself.
“It makes little sense to ask for forgiveness. I cannot and will not forgive myself,” Hasan said.
VICTIM IMPACT STATEMENTS
Melinda Vasilije appears in an undated photo. (Submitted)Thirteen victim impact statements were submitted, seven of which were read in court.
Through tears and sobs, Vasilije’s mother, Anna Todorivic, said Melinda was: “My heart, my soul, my best friend.”
She said she looks at her daughter’s photo every night and cries herself to sleep.
“The day she died I was destroyed … a part of me is gone with her,” Todorivic said. “Melinda longed to be a mother …. I will never get to hold her babies.”
Vasilije’s sister Kristina said she “remember[s] the agonizing pain in my mother’s scream.”
She said she constantly thinks: “Is there anything I could have done different, if I stayed in the apartment?”
NEXT STEPS
The sentencing hearing will continue Thursday.
Second-degree murder convictions come with a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 to 25 years, depending on the judge's discretion.
After months of deliberations, the federal government has found a judge to lead a public inquiry into foreign interference, CTV News has confirmed.