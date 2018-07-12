

CTV Kitchener





Hydro rates in Cambridge, North Dumfries, and Brant County could soon be changing.

Energy+ Inc. says it has applied to the Ontario Energy Board to change its electricity distribution rates.

On Wednesday evening the board held a community meeting in Cambridge to hear from residents about the proposed rate changes.

If approved, a typical homeowner in Cambridge and North Dumfries may see an increase of about $2.43 per month while in Brant County homeowners may see a decrease of about $2.76 per month.

The board says the decision could affect hydro bills for the next five years.

Energy+ Inc. says the changes are necessary to keep the company growing and make up for operating costs.