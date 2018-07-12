Featured
Hydro rate changes requested in Brant County, Cambridge
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, July 12, 2018 7:09AM EDT
Hydro rates in Cambridge, North Dumfries, and Brant County could soon be changing.
Energy+ Inc. says it has applied to the Ontario Energy Board to change its electricity distribution rates.
On Wednesday evening the board held a community meeting in Cambridge to hear from residents about the proposed rate changes.
If approved, a typical homeowner in Cambridge and North Dumfries may see an increase of about $2.43 per month while in Brant County homeowners may see a decrease of about $2.76 per month.
The board says the decision could affect hydro bills for the next five years.
Energy+ Inc. says the changes are necessary to keep the company growing and make up for operating costs.