Hydro line struck in North Dumfries crash
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018 6:01AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 13, 2018 7:14AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police were called to a single-vehicle crash in North Dumfries on Monday night.
Police say at approximately 9 p.m. the vehicle left the roadway and ended up in the ditch at Wrigley and Dumfries Road.
Fire officials say no one was hurt although the vehicle suffered heavy damage.
A hydro line was struck at some point. The road was closed for several hours.