Waterloo Regional Police were called to a single-vehicle crash in North Dumfries on Monday night.

Police say at approximately 9 p.m. the vehicle left the roadway and ended up in the ditch at Wrigley and Dumfries Road.

Fire officials say no one was hurt although the vehicle suffered heavy damage.

A hydro line was struck at some point. The road was closed for several hours.