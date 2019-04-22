

CTV Kitchener





A portion of Highway 8 was closed Monday afternoon after a motorcycle crash near Cambridge.

Police say lanes were blocked off in both directions between Safari Road and Studiman Road in Sheffield.

The Ministry of Transportation said on Twitter that the road was closed shortly after 1 p.m.

A 49-year-old rider suffered serious injuries in the crash. Police say the motorcyclist hit the back of a vehicle waiting to turn.

It’s not clear when the road would reopen to traffic.

Police were on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. More to come.