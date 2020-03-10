CALEDONIA -- A solidarity blockade continues to disrupt traffic on Hwy. 6 outside of Caledonia.

Tuesday marked day 15 of the protest from Six Nations residents. A barricade has been set up and prevents drivers from getting through at Argyle Street South and Greens Road.

Haldimand County Ward Three Councilor Dan Lawrence says people in the area are getting more frustrated by the rerouting and traffic backup.

“As a result the traffic is exponentially grown with the volume going through Caledonia, around Caledonia, through Haldimand, through Six Nations, it’s hindering,” he said. “The roads are getting torn apart.

Many people are supportive of the Indigenous community and want to have their rights heard at the national level, but the blockade is ridiculous.”

OPP officers remain at the blockade to maintain public safety and peace.

“They’re catching trucks going across a bridge here where you are not allowed to drive big trucks,” said Caledonia resident Stuart Isnor.

The protest that started on Feb. 24 was in response to a national effort to support Wet’Suwet’En Hereditary chiefs over a pipeline dispute.

Senior government minister reached a proposed agreement with the group last week, but the deal is not finalized. Details of the draft deal were not disclosed.

As other blockades have come down across the country, the one on Hwy. 6 has continued to grow.

A protestor told CTV Kitchener that deal with the Wet’Suwet’en Chiefs is not finalized and gave no indication as to how long the blockade will stay up.