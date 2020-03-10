CALEDONIA -- A solidarity blockade continues to disrupt traffic on Hwy. 6 outside of Caledonia.

Tuesday marked day 15 of the protest from Six Nations residents. A barricade has been set up and prevents drivers from getting through at Argyle Street South and Greens Road.

Haldimand County Ward Three Councilor Dan Lawrence says people in the area are getting more frustrated by the rerouting and traffic backup.

“As a result the traffic is exponentially grown with the volume going through Caledonia, around Caledonia, through Haldimand, through Six Nations, it’s hindering,” he said. “The roads are getting torn apart.”

OPP officers remain at the blockade to maintain public safety and peace.

The protest that started on Feb. 24 was in response to a national effort to support Wet’Suwet’En Hereditary chiefs over a pipeline dispute.

Senior government minister reached a proposed agreement with the group a few days later.

Details of the draft deal were not disclosed. Work on the Coastal Gaslink Natural Pipeline has continued.