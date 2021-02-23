Advertisement
Hwy. 401 east lanes reopen after multi-vehicle crash in Cambridge
Published Tuesday, February 23, 2021 6:01AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, February 23, 2021 10:34AM EST
(Photo @OPP_HSD)
KITCHENER -- The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 have reopened at Townline Rd. in Cambridge following a collision there early Tuesday morning.
Just before 4 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police tweeted about the crash that involved three vehicles.
They say a transport truck rear-ended another transport truck, which was followed by another vehicle sliding into the side of the jackknifed truck.
Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
The highway fully reopened to traffic shortly after 10 a.m.