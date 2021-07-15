KITCHENER -- Health officials in Huron Perth are urging younger residents to seek their shot in hopes of stopping the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

The area remains sandwiched between two Delta variant hot spots of Waterloo Region and Grey Bruce, and new data shows there is a certain group not getting the vaccine.

“We know that it’s younger ages that aren’t as vaccinated, we know males less than females, and we’re also starting to look at the geography,” said Dr. Miriam Klassen, Medical Officer of Health for Huron Perth during a media briefing Wednesday.

Last week, Dr. Klassen said only 55 per cent of residents under 40 have been vaccinated.

The area reported just one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday and currently has 10 active cases, but Dr. Klassen says more residents need to protect themselves against the virus.

“A vaccinated younger person means the virus has one less host to possibly infect and that protects their family members including their older loved ones,” said Dr. Klassen.

To help get more people vaccinated, Huron Perth is offering some walk-in clinics for first and second doses in the Stratford and Exeter areas on Thursday afternoon.

Walk-in options will also be available in Goderich on Saturday.

COVID-19 in Grey Bruce

When it comes to the spread of COVID-19 in Grey Bruce, the area is seeing a spike in cases as they remain a designated Delta variant hot spot by the province.

There were 33 new COVID-19 cases reported in Grey Bruce on Wednesday, with 171 active cases in the area.

A total of nine Delta variant cases were also confirmed Wednesday, and health officials said they expect to see more.

Grey Bruce health officials are urging everyone in the area to get vaccinated as soon as possible.