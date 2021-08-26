Huron Perth pushing to boost youth COVID-19 vaccination rate
With the start of the new school year fast approaching, Huron Perth Public Health is looking to increase the vaccination rate among youth.
The area’s top doctor says 68 per cent of those aged 12-17 have one dose and 54 per cent are fully vaccinated.
However, Dr. Miriam Klassen adds that these rates are much higher in other parts of Ontario.
“The higher we can get the vaccinate rate, the more we’ll be setting up the conditions for a successful school reopening,” she said. “And not just in schools, but everywhere, in post-secondary schools, and businesses.”
Officials say they have been encouraged about a recent increase in those seeking first doses.
Walk-in clinics for first or second doses will be held Thursday at the Exeter Rec Complex in Stratford and on Friday at the rec complex in Monkton.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Last Canadian military flight takes off from Kabul, ending mission
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Russia: 2 suicide attacks outside Kabul airport; 13 dead
Twin suicide bombings struck Thursday outside Kabul's airport, where large crowds of people trying to flee Afghanistan have massed, killing at least 13 people, Russian officials said.
UPDATED | Last Canadian military flight takes off from Kabul, ending mission
Canada's military mission at Kabul airport ended Thursday morning with the majority of its personnel departing, but some Canadians and their families remain trapped in Afghanistan, government officials said Thursday.
What do we know about breakthrough COVID-19 cases? Experts break down the science
As COVID-19 cases rise through parts of the country, experts expect the number of infections among fully vaccinated people will increase with them. But that doesn't mean the vaccines have stopped working.
Liberals will hike supplementary pensions for low-income seniors, Trudeau says
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is courting the votes of Canada's oldest citizens -- those most likely to actually cast a ballot -- with a promise to increase federal aid to lower-income seniors.
What is ISIS-K? A look at the Afghan-based terrorist group that threatens both Taliban and U.S. forces
As U.S. and NATO forces continue to withdraw from Afghanistan, an affiliate of the Islamic State terrorist group, ISIS-K, is posing a new threat to civilian evacuation efforts in Kabul.
Nine lawyers allied with Trump penalized over Michigan lawsuit
Nine lawyers allied with former U.S. president Donald Trump face financial penalties and other sanctions after a judge Wednesday said they had abused the court system with a lawsuit that challenged Michigan's election results in favour of Joe Biden.
Pacemakers, defibrillators can be affected by newer phone, smart watch models, study finds
A new study reinforces a recommendation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that patients keep any consumer electronic devices that may create magnetic interference, including cell phones and smart watches, at least six inches away from implanted medical devices.
Quebec vaccine passport safe and a model for the country, say cybersecurity experts
Starting Sept. 1, Quebec residents will need to show proof of vaccination to visit businesses the provincial government deems non-essential, such as bars, clubs and restaurants.
Vaccines not enough to stop fourth wave of COVID-19 in Canada, experts warn
Canadians need to focus on slowing the fourth wave of COVID-19 through well-established public health measures includes masking and physical distancing, experts say, as millions of Canadians remain unvaccinated.
London
-
Police investigating possible assault that sent two men to hospital
London police are investigating a possible assault in the area of Wellington and Hill street that sent two men to hospital
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports more than 600 new COVID-19 case for second straight day
Ontario health officials are reporting more than 600 new cases of COVID-19 for the second straight day.
-
LIFE UNMASKED
LIFE UNMASKED | Will there be another pandemic? Experts say yes—the question is only when
In episode 8 of Life Unmasked, the team holds a panel discussion with infectious diseases specialists Dr. Zain Chalga and Dr. Isaac Bogoch to try to answer the basic questions of how and when the next pandemic will come about
Windsor
-
Spike in COVID-19 cases, WECHU reports 91 new cases
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 91 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
-
Gone in 60 seconds: Hail destroys Essex County farmers' entire apple crop
After a severe storm, every variety of apple has been down-graded at Meleg’s Lakeview Orchard in Kingsville, Ont.
-
Search begins for new CAO in Amherstburg
The Town of Amherstburg will begin the search for a new Chief Administrative Officer.
Barrie
-
Loaded rifle, drugs seized during traffic stop in Fenelon Falls: OPP
Police say officers seized drugs, weapons and drug trafficking paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Fenelon Falls, resulting in the arrest of two locals.
-
Quebec driver clocked speeding double the limit, attempts to flee police in Wasaga Beach
An out-of-province driver is accused of attempting to flee from police after being caught speeding double the posted limit.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports more than 600 new COVID-19 case for second straight day
Ontario health officials are reporting more than 600 new cases of COVID-19 for the second straight day.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Russia: 2 suicide attacks outside Kabul airport; 13 dead
Twin suicide bombings struck Thursday outside Kabul's airport, where large crowds of people trying to flee Afghanistan have massed, killing at least 13 people, Russian officials said.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports more than 600 new COVID-19 case for second straight day
Ontario health officials are reporting more than 600 new cases of COVID-19 for the second straight day.
-
Car in Hwy 144 crash in Sudbury stolen from southern Ont., driver charged
A southern Ontario man has been charged in the crash on Highway 144 in Greater Sudbury on Wednesday and police say the vehicle had been stolen.
Ottawa
-
Ontario health units prepared to create their own vaccine certificate: Eastern Ontario top doctor
Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Eastern Ontario's Medical Officer of Health, says the medical officers of health agreed on Wednesday to create their own proof of vaccination certificate in each jurisdiction
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario sees more than 600 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 15 in Ottawa
Across Ontario, there are 678 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.
-
Face masks still mandatory in Ottawa as municipal bylaw expires
Face masks are mandatory under Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan, requiring businesses and organization to ensure patrons and workers wear masks indoors.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports more than 600 new COVID-19 case for second straight day
Ontario health officials are reporting more than 600 new cases of COVID-19 for the second straight day.
-
TDSB to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for staff, trustees and visitors
Canada’s largest public school board has voted unanimously to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for staff, trustees and visitors.
-
No government vaccine passport in Ontario? Toronto company builds app anyway
A Toronto company isn’t waiting for a government vaccine passport mandate — it says it’s getting an app to market soon that would give any venue the chance to scan and quickly verify its customers’ vaccination status.
Montreal
-
1 more death, increase in hospitalizations, ICU numbers with 603 new COVID-19 cases in Quebec
Hospitalizations and ICU numbers continue to climb as Quebec records 603 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
-
No criminal charges in CHSLD Herron case after investigation into COVID-19 deaths
There will be no criminal charges laid relating to CHSLD Herron, after 47 people died during a COVID-19 outbreak at the home.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Legault outlines Quebec's 'grocery list' for federal party leaders
Quebec is set to outline its wishlist to the federal parties Thursday, and it's a safe bet that one of the priorities will again be to demand a substantial increase in health transfers to the provinces.
Atlantic
-
Highway stalemate: Cars line up as N.S. tightens its border to N.B. residents
Gridlock on the Trans-Canada Highway at the Nova Scotia and New Brunswick border has been a familiar sight over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Wednesday was no different.
-
Over 70 per cent of Nova Scotians fully vaccinated, one new case reported Thursday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with one recovery, as 50 active cases remain in the province.
-
N.B. reports eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, active cases drop to 157
New Brunswick is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 15 recoveries, as the total number of active infections in the province drops to 157.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Russia: 2 suicide attacks outside Kabul airport; 13 dead
Twin suicide bombings struck Thursday outside Kabul's airport, where large crowds of people trying to flee Afghanistan have massed, killing at least 13 people, Russian officials said.
-
COVID-19 vaccine or recent negative test now needed to enter Brandon University
Brandon University is implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the coming fall term.
-
Singh stops in Winnipeg, makes housing promises with Indigenous candidates
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is reiterating housing commitments today as he makes campaign stops in Winnipeg ridings with significant Indigenous populations.
Calgary
-
Shots fired at northeast home, police investigating
Police are on scene at a home in the northeast neighbourhood of Pineridge after gunshots rang out early Thursday morning.
-
'It could be ugly': Alberta's COVID-19 case count climbs, hospitalizations increase
Alberta's hospital beds are beginning to fill up with COVID-19 patients again and health care professionals say it is coming at a time when there are already staffing challenges and increased pressure on emergency departments.
-
'Glad it’ll make my life better': Calgarian wins $1M in Western Max Lottery
With multiple zeroes flashing across the screen when he checked his Western Max lottery ticket from the June 25, draw, Calgarian Kirk Stratychuk wasn’t sure what number he was seeing.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time in more than three months
Wednesday marked the first time that Alberta recorded more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day since May 15.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Last Canadian military flight takes off from Kabul, ending mission
Canada's military mission at Kabul airport ended Thursday morning with the majority of its personnel departing, but some Canadians and their families remain trapped in Afghanistan, government officials said Thursday.
-
Is the timing of Alberta's premier's vacation related to COVID-19? The federal election? Pundits weigh in
While the premier's two-week vacation wraps up, Alberta's COVID-19 hospital and ICU rates have reached 10-week highs.
Vancouver
-
Coyote attacks in Vancouver's Stanley Park force cancellation of annual triathlon's run portion
Organizers of the Vancouver Triathlon are scrambling to find a new running route for their upcoming event because of the ongoing danger from coyotes in Stanley Park.
-
Hateful graffiti scrawled on Surrey, B.C., campaign sign
Surrey Centre incumbent Randeep Sarai said a supporter told him Wednseday one of his campaign signs had swastikas scrawled across it on both sides.
-
What do we know about breakthrough COVID-19 cases? Experts break down the science
As COVID-19 cases rise through parts of the country, experts expect the number of infections among fully vaccinated people will increase with them. But that doesn't mean the vaccines have stopped working.