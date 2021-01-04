As the Huron Perth area waits for details on the arrival of its COVID-19 vaccines, residents are getting their shots in London.

The health units for the two regions have partnered up to allow some long term care and retirement home healthcare workers to get the Pfizer vaccines through London Health Sciences.

There is currently not time in place for when the vaccines and freezers for Huron Perth Public Health will arrive or how many doses there will be to start.

"Once we have vaccines here in Huron Perth, the next priority population will be residents of long term care homes, retirement homes, and other congregate care homes that look after seniors," said Dr. Miriam Klassen, the medical officer of health for HPPH.

The health unit also announced that the COVID-19 outbreak at Cedarcroft Homes in Stratford, which was linked to the deaths of 13 people, has been declared over.

An outbreak at Listowel Memorial Hospital has also ended.