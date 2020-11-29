KITCHENER -- The medical officer of health for Huron Perth Public Health has issued a class order after what she says has been a lack of adherence when it comes to some residents following instructions.

The class order under Section 22 of the Ontario’s Health Protection and Promotion Act came into effect on Sunday.

Public health says the key focus of the order is to ensure people who have been told to self-isolate or quarantine by health officials are doing so.

Under the order, those who do not comply can be give a $750 ticket with fines reaching up to $5,000 per day.

“Our case and contact investigators are finding more and more people who are not willing to adhere to our instructions to self-isolate,” said Dr. Miriam Klassen in a media release. “This is not acceptable, as it threatens the health of other members of the community as well as increases the potential to overwhelm our healthcare system.

“This Order gives us the authority to charge people who will not follow our instructions.”

Huron Perth Public Health also released a Section 22 order in July to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on farms with migrant workers.